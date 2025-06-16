Small Business Spotlight: Plant Me Studio

A blooming business hopes to inspire new "plant people" and seasoned green thumbs in Old Town Clovis.

A blooming business hopes to inspire new "plant people" and seasoned green thumbs in Old Town Clovis.

A blooming business hopes to inspire new "plant people" and seasoned green thumbs in Old Town Clovis.

A blooming business hopes to inspire new "plant people" and seasoned green thumbs in Old Town Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tucked inside of the Dewitt building, on Pollasky Avenue in Old Town Clovis, you'll find Plant Me Studio filled with unique plants, pots and inspiration for your next outing.

"I love being able to inform people on how to take care of their plants how to maintain their plants and all that stuff," owner Mayra Alvarez said.

Sparking joy through plant artistry, owner Mayra Alvarez has a knack for helping people tap into their creativity through terrarium workshops.

"I love the energy that people bring," she said. "Everybody is given the same material but somehow everyone leaves with something unique and I love that about it."

Available by appointment or walk-in, the hour and a half experience is beginner friendly.

"You get unlimited rocks, sand, moss and soil, your choice of knik-knaks and your plants," Alvarez said.

Once you're geared up with the little gloves, brushes and aprons provided to you, the plant picking began.

With so many options, you're sure to find something that piques your interest.

Each work station has the essentials.

From plant care to propagation, throughout the workshop, you'll learn Mayra has a wealth of knowledge.

The Valley native channeled the confidence built through helping plants thrive, into growing a business.

"It was scary because it is a commitment and you never know what is going to happen," Alvarez said. "Thankfully god blessed that we've been doing pretty good."

Open since August of 2024, Plant Me Studio has re-branded adding monthly workshops unique to the staple succulent terrariums.

"How to make moss art, how to make cocodamas, how to make open terrariums closed terrariums," Alvarez said.

You can book private parties of up to 16 people at Plant Me Studio. Mayra also travels to you for special events or team-building exercises. Visit Plant Me Studio's website to book.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, X and Instagram.