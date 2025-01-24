Small Business Spotlight: Pure Massage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From serenity to stress relief, Pure Massage owner, Lulu Cabrera, is offering clients a place to relax and unwind.

After 10 years working in insurance, Cabrera decided to prioritize self-care and helping others do the same.

"I decided to take a leap of faith and start my own business," she said.

You can find this haven in Nikko's Salon off of Bullard and West in northwest Fresno -- a collaboration that expanded Cabrera's clientele.

Cabrera is studying massage therapy and perfecting her craft at the Milan Institute.

"I'm taking those courses there," she said. "I have a gift, so I decided that's where I'm going to go."

She specializes in Swedish or Deep Tissue Massage.

You can book a 30, 60 or 90-minute session.

"It's just an experience where you want to come in, relax, just enjoy the peace and get the stress off your day," Cabrera said.

Pure Massage is open Tuesday through Sunday. Just go on her website to book an appointment.

