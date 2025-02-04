Small Business Spotlight: Station 48 Taproom

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- With 24 taps dedicated to the Valley's thriving local craft brew scene, Station 48 taproom is bringing a new flare to Fowler, with a nod to the past.

Located on South 6th Street, between Main and Merced, the building was originally Fowler's City Hall, then a volunteer fire department.

Owners Richard and Lucinda Wadda envisioned a place for families to come together, so you'll find lounge seating, games and a popular food truck.

In addition to a tap wall built to look like the control panel of a fire truck, you can find toasts to the fire service high and low.

Even leftover turnouts were put to good use.

Inspired by the taprooms in Pasadena, the Selma natives chose this location because Fowler is where they started their family. Now they want to give back to the community they call home.

Station 48 is open Wednesdays through Sundays.

The plan is to expand hours in the spring and summertime, and stay tuned for the grand opening celebration in March.

