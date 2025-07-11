Small Business Spotlight: Tete's Kitchen

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Located on 4th and Pollasky in the heart of Old Town Clovis, you can taste authentic Middle Eastern dishes at Tete's Kitchen.

"We were first thinking of a food truck, and the opportunity came up," says co-owner Anabelle Gharibeh.

Anabelle is one of four siblings who own the restaurant. Together, they found that the recipe for success is created by family.

"Everyone here working is family," she said. "We have a couple that aren't, but they're like family now."

From setting up tables to slicing pita, each member of the family has a role in the operation.

You may even catch aspiring artists in the back booth.

We got an invite to the table, where we tried Labneh.

Pomegranate syrup and thyme sprinkled on top secure this as a staple for your dining experience.

Order protein by the plate served with rice, salad and hummus or in the pita served with a side of rice pilaf, yellow rice or French fries.

"Our falafel fries are really good," Anabelle said. "They're regular falafel, but we shape them into fries like mozzarella sticks, and we have a special sauce for them."

For dessert, Batlawe, similar to baklava, pairs well with the Turkish coffee made to order.

"You're going to want to come back," Anabelle said. "You're going to enjoy the family. You're going to enjoy the kids. We want you to have that feeling."

Tete's Kitchen's grand opening is on Friday, July 18.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, X and Instagram.