Small Business Spotlight: Yolked Kitchen

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- After six years of elevating the dinner experience in Clovis, the team behind 13 Prime now has a restaurant for the early birds.

Falina and John Marihart teamed up with executive chef Tommy Chavez for Yolked Kitchen, a new breakfast and lunch spot with a full bar also off of Willow and Nees.

"He (Chavez) oversees both locations, both menus -- he creates the menu and trains the staff on execution," Falina said.

From breakfast fried rice to the signature stackin' cakes, the menu at Yolked Kitchen is unique.

"You have to order our pancakes," Falina said. "Even if it's shareable, just order pancakes because they're homemade, they're special and we will not give out the secret."

Those pancakes also garnish the "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" cocktail.

At Yolked Kitchen, you can order your eggs and bacon by the glass with the "Everything but the Toast" drink.

"There are so many things that we have here that are different from other breakfast restaurants," Falina said.

Making every visit a special occasion.

Traditional coffee drinks are brewed with love -- the proof is in the latte art.

"We've partnered with Clayton's Coffee in Modesto, so they're a local brew house in California," Falina said.

Not in by 11? The Fresno State grads say the BLTE salad and the old-school patty melt are customer favorites.

Born and raised in the Valley, the Mariharts say they are proud to serve the community they grew up in.

"It's a lot of work but in the end, they're coming for a great experience, they leave happy, they tell others and then they want to come back," Falina said.

They've only been open a month but they're already expanding. They will soon be starting construction on an outdoor patio dining area.

