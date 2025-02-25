Sonny Vacaro, Reedley College alum and shoe marketing legend, writes new book

Much has been said and written about Sonny Vaccaro, the man who signed Michael Jordan to a Nike deal.

Much has been said and written about Sonny Vaccaro, the man who signed Michael Jordan to a Nike deal.

Much has been said and written about Sonny Vaccaro, the man who signed Michael Jordan to a Nike deal.

Much has been said and written about Sonny Vaccaro, the man who signed Michael Jordan to a Nike deal.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sonny Vaccaro says his new book offers the gospel truth of all that has happened in his life.

"I'm not afraid of anything said in there," he said. "I go deep into some of the subjects that I wanted to talk about."

Vaccaro visited Reedley College in 2013. He came to play football here in 1958 because he didn't qualify academically at Kentucky.

"I wouldn't be here without Reedley," he said.

Sonny dedicates a chapter to that time of personal growth.

"I didn't know any Japanese people, I didn't know any Mexican, Hispanic people," he said.

Vaccaro's signing of Michael Jordan to Nike was chronicled in the 2023 movie "Air."

Sonny turned to former Fresno State coach Jerry Tarkanian, then at UNLV, when he started signing coaches to deals.

Vaccaro also writes about being fired from Nike despite helping to expand the brand.

"It was something I never expected, and the reasons were hidden from me for a lot of years," he said. "As I started writing and talking to people who were around at that time, I found out things that I didn't know."

Vaccaro moved to Adidas, where he inked a deal for a high school star named Kobe Bryant.

Critics at the time felt Sonny had too much influence among recruits.

"My life has been this," he said. "There have been a lot of rewriting stories about Sonny Vaccaro in the world that I lived in."

Sonny wants folks to hear his story - in his own words.

"I lived a different life than most people," he said.

Vaccaro also played a key role in a lawsuit against the NCAA challenging player compensation.

Today, athletes now earn money from their Name, Image and Likeness.

Vaccaro's new book becomes available to buy on Tuesday.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.