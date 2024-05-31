South Valley folklorico group performs at Disneyland

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley folklorico group has the performance of lifetime at the happiest place on earth.

The Gonzales Dance Academy, focused on Baile folklorico, is a space for dancers of all ages to learn and grow.

The group recently traveled to Disneyland, where they performed in front of hundreds of people.

"Having that moment as a director, I can say is one of my proud moments and to being at the happiest place on earth and watching my kids...gosh," said John Gonzales, found of the Gonzales Dance Academy.

Two groups, the younger kids and the adults, performed at Disney California Adventure Park on Sunday where hundreds of people watched.

He says it took experience, dreaming big and life changes to get to this point in his career as a director.

His passion for folklorico dates back to when he was five years old.

"I started dancing professionally at the age of 10, and so I met the right people at the right time and right place, and I was able to learn so much at such a young age," said Gonzales.

Lessons he paid forward by teaching the dance at the Porterville Unified School District for two decades.

In 2023, he stepped away from the school system to focus and expand his Academy.

Now, directing, teaching, and mentoring about 80 dancers of all ages in Porterville, Visalia and Fresno is a dream come true.

"I wanted to make bigger dreams come true, bigger ideas and go into the unknown, take a leap of faith of faith," said Gonzales.

Marina Abitia and Ivan Cisneros have been part of the Academy for years.

Their respect and admiration for Gonzales is unmatched.

"You are driven to make everyone better to follow his lead, his principles, his values, and everything he stands for is something you follow, and it's what makes the academy and Mr. G special," said Cisneros.

Both say their passion for the dance connects them and their families to their Latino roots.

"And having my daughter who is second generation join and develop a passion on her won for our tradition is top tier."

Gonzales says his late mother was his biggest cheerleader and the reason he never stopped reaching for the stars and hopes to inspire those who join the academy.

