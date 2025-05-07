Southern California man killed in crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly crash has taken the life of a Southern California man in Merced County.

It happened after 10 pm Tuesday on northbound Highway 99 just south of Buhach Road.

The California Highway Patrol says a Chevy Silverado traveling north on Buhach stopped in the right lane for unknown reasons.

At the time, a big rig on the highway came up on the Silverado, tried to swerve, and the right side of the rig collided with the Chevy.

The Chevy driver from Riverside died at the scene.

A passenger in the Chevy from Coarsegold suffered major injuries and was airlifted to a Modesto hospital.

The big rig driver from Visalia suffered minor injuries and was taken to Merced Medical Center.

Drivers on the highway were diverted to Applegate Road in Atwater, which reopened just after 1 am Wednesday..