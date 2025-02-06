Southwest Airlines adding nonstop flights between Fresno and San Diego

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Southwest Airlines is expanding its offerings at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

The airline announced Thursday that it will begin offering daily non-stop flights between Fresno and San Diego beginning October 2.

The airline currently offers daily non-stop flights from Fresno to Las Vegas and Denver.

It also has seasonal service to Dallas.

The new flights will begin around the time when the new terminal at Fresno's airport is expected to be completed.

This is the second airline to offer service between Fresno and San Diego.

Schedules and flights can be viewed and booked now.

