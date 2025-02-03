Sports car club races local law enforcement for good cause

The Sports Car Club of America held its ''Charity AutoCross Challenge'' at the Fresno Fairgrounds on Sunday.

The Sports Car Club of America held its ''Charity AutoCross Challenge'' at the Fresno Fairgrounds on Sunday.

The Sports Car Club of America held its ''Charity AutoCross Challenge'' at the Fresno Fairgrounds on Sunday.

The Sports Car Club of America held its ''Charity AutoCross Challenge'' at the Fresno Fairgrounds on Sunday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood as the community had a chance to race local law enforcement..

The Sports Car Club of America held its ''Charity AutoCross Challenge'' at the Fresno Fairgrounds on Sundaty.

Club members competed against CHP Hanford, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and the Fresno Police Department.

The Sports Car Club of America says this is a great way to meet the officers and learn about public safety.

"We are very thankful that they come and participate and show the community that they can get engaged with us here and race along with us and have a good time," Ahla Yang with Sports Car Club of America said.

The law enforcement agencies race to win money that will be donated the charity of their choice.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office won first place, the Fresno Police Department finished second and CHP Hanford placed third.