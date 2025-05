Spring Mental Health Fair being held in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're highlighting Mental Health Awareness Month with a special event offering a wide range of resources for families in need.

The Spring Mental Health Fair is being put on by Alpha Behavioral Counseling Center and Omega Mental Health.

Co-founders Vincent and Katrina Blair talked to us to discuss what to expect at the event.