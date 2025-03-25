Stray dogs suspected of killing 17 sheep and baby donkey in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A string of attacks in a Tulare County neighborhood has left locals concerned for the safety of their outdoor animals.

Neighbors say it has been three weeks since it started, the first attack happening on 20 sheep-- grazing grass just west of Highway 99.

Denise Creelman is the owner of the sheep and received a call about them being targeted.

"The gal who lives on the property around 5am and said 'some dogs got in and killed your sheep.' so we went over there immediately," says Denise.

"It's just gruesome, the poor things were lying there. And when we took them over there, we took all of our yous with lambs and a ram," explains Denise.

17 of them died, 3 of them are still recovering, an estimated loss of thousands of dollars.

"The sad thing about dogs is they run to kill, they really don't run to eat so it's just a total waste of everything," expresses Denise.

Denise says an eyewitness saw three dogs in the area during the time of the attack.

They later reported the incident to local authorities.

Denise says, "And the report was that they got one of them later in the afternoon and another one that night, but there were only two of them that they got and we know there were three in with the sheep... and like a week and a half later... they got the donkeys."

Those donkeys were a mother-father and baby trio.

Julia Maze, was on a trip when she got a call that her donkeys were hurt.

9-month-old Scotty didn't make it.

"She had wounds to both sides of her face so it was just awful," recalls Julia.

As for Scotty's parents, Julia says, "They have a long road ahead of them, they are pretty torn up, they are getting antibiotics and are getting doctored twice a day. I think they will be okay."

Julia mentions the community has rallied behind her and she's thankful for the donations and support.

Action News reached out to Tulare County, local animal services, Tulare Police Department and Tulare County Sheriff's Office, and they have not yet confirmed what could be behind these incidents.

