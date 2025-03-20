Students showcasing STEM research at Fresno County Science Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Middle and high school students are showcasing their detailed research in the STEM field at the Fresno Fairgrounds this week.

Two-hundred students are taking part in the Fresno County Science Fair, promoting their interest and knowledge in science, mathematics and engineering.

Their findings have been on display since Monday. This is the 72nd year for the event.

Jennifer Weibert has been part of the tradition for 15 years and says the students are brilliant and always surprising judges with their work.

She shared that several students are coding and using AI for their projects.

"It's just amazing that kids sit at home and figure out how to code, do AI and solve problems," she said.

The awards ceremony is happening Friday night.

Over $17,000 in cash prizes will be handed out, along with another $50,000 in scholarships to Fresno State.

