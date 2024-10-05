Superior Dairy for sale in Hanford as owner plans to retire

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- After almost a century, Hanford will say goodbye to the legacy of a classic corner store.

Superior Dairy is up for sale after owner, Tim Jones, decided it was time to retire.

The family owned ice cream store originally opened in 1929 and has been beloved for generations.

Action News Anchor Jason Oliveira visited the soda shop during our Hidden Adventures series.

Journey lead singer and Hanford native Steve Perry even celebrated his 74th birthday there last year.

If you're interested, the asking price for the iconic business is $2.5 million dollars.

