The court's three liberal justices dissented.

Supreme Court allows Trump to continue effort to gut Education Department

Watch ABC News live news stream and get 24/7 latest, breaking news coverage, and live video.

Watch ABC News live news stream and get 24/7 latest, breaking news coverage, and live video.

Watch ABC News live news stream and get 24/7 latest, breaking news coverage, and live video.

Watch ABC News live news stream and get 24/7 latest, breaking news coverage, and live video.

The Supreme Court on Monday lifted an injunction against the Trump administration's efforts to gut the Department of Education.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.