Suspect arrested for deadly shooting outside Visalia bar

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested the man accused of shooting and killing a young father outside a downtown Visalia bar.
Officers served a search warrant this morning in Hanford, where 18-year-old Deonte Crawford was taken into custody for murder.
A 16-year-old was also arrested for conspiracy to commit murder.
22-year-old Angel Salazar was killed during the shooting on July 28.
Family members say he was kind and hard-working.
The gunfire erupted outside Rookies Sports Bar and Grill on Main Street.
Two other peole were injured.
Detectives now say it appears the crime is gang-related.