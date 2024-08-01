Suspect arrested for deadly shooting outside Visalia bar

WATCH LIVE

Thursday, August 1, 2024
Police have arrested the man accused of shooting and killing a young father outside a downtown Visalia bar.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested the man accused of shooting and killing a young father outside a downtown Visalia bar.

Officers served a search warrant this morning in Hanford, where 18-year-old Deonte Crawford was taken into custody for murder.

A 16-year-old was also arrested for conspiracy to commit murder.

22-year-old Angel Salazar was killed during the shooting on July 28.

Family members say he was kind and hard-working.

The gunfire erupted outside Rookies Sports Bar and Grill on Main Street.

Two other peole were injured.

Detectives now say it appears the crime is gang-related.

