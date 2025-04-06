Suspect arrested in shooting death of man in Raisin City, deputies say

RAISIN CITY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is now behind bars, accused of killing his neighbor in Raisin City.
47-year-old Martin Avalos was arrested by Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies Saturday night for the murder of 38-year-old Jose Rodriquez.
Officials say Avalos shot Rodriquez around 8:30 p.m. Friday at a home at the corner of Bowles and Ormus.
The victim's family tried performing life-saving measures, but he ultimately died on the scene.
This is the Sheriff's Office's fourth homicide of the year.
Detectives are still investigating the motive.