Suspect arrested in shooting death of man in Raisin City, deputies say

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested 47-year-old Martin Avalos for the murder of his neighbor, 38-year-old Jose Rodriquez.

RAISIN CITY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is now behind bars, accused of killing his neighbor in Raisin City.

47-year-old Martin Avalos was arrested by Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies Saturday night for the murder of 38-year-old Jose Rodriquez.

Officials say Avalos shot Rodriquez around 8:30 p.m. Friday at a home at the corner of Bowles and Ormus.

The victim's family tried performing life-saving measures, but he ultimately died on the scene.

This is the Sheriff's Office's fourth homicide of the year.

Detectives are still investigating the motive.