Suspect arrested for shooting death of man walking home in southwest Fresno

Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Suspect arrested for shooting death of man walking home in southwest Fresno
Fresno police arrested 19-year-old Angel Gonzalez for the killing of a man who was leaving a party with his wife last summer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a 19-year-old man for a deadly shooting last summer.

Angel Gonzalez is accused of killing a man who was leaving a party with his wife.

Gonzalez has been booked in jail on a murder charge.

Police found him while serving a search warrant at an apartment complex near Shaw and Valentine Tuesday.

The shooting took place July 16 of 2023 in the area of Thorne and Lorena avenues.

Detectives say a different suspect was armed with a gun when he confronted 25-year-old Simon Martinez and his wife, Leticia, and tried to rob them.

RELATED: Family calling for justice for man killed while walking home in southwest Fresno

Moments later, a car pulled up. Police say Gonzalez was in the vehicle when he opened fire on the couple, killing Martinez and wounding Leticia.

In a news conference Wednesday, Fresno police said Gonzalez also has a prior criminal history.

"Mr. Gonzalez was also booked on a prior carjacking case where he was armed with a firearm," Lieutenant Paul Cervantes said. " And he was also booked on a pair of other cases where he was in possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon."

Investigators say the arrest is bitter-sweet for the victim's family.

It comes on the one-year anniversary of Simon's death.

Two other suspects were previously arrested for the crime.

22-year-old Jesse Castillo faces robbery and murder charges.

22-year-old Zachariah Rodriguez is accused of being an accessory to murder.

