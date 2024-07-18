Suspect arrested for shooting death of man walking home in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a 19-year-old man for a deadly shooting last summer.
Angel Gonzalez is accused of killing a man who was leaving a party with his wife.
Gonzalez has been booked in jail on a murder charge.
Police found him while serving a search warrant at an apartment complex near Shaw and Valentine Tuesday.
The shooting took place July 16 of 2023 in the area of Thorne and Lorena avenues.
Detectives say a different suspect was armed with a gun when he confronted 25-year-old Simon Martinez and his wife, Leticia, and tried to rob them.
Moments later, a car pulled up. Police say Gonzalez was in the vehicle when he opened fire on the couple, killing Martinez and wounding Leticia.
In a news conference Wednesday, Fresno police said Gonzalez also has a prior criminal history.
"Mr. Gonzalez was also booked on a prior carjacking case where he was armed with a firearm," Lieutenant Paul Cervantes said. " And he was also booked on a pair of other cases where he was in possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon."
Investigators say the arrest is bitter-sweet for the victim's family.
It comes on the one-year anniversary of Simon's death.
Two other suspects were previously arrested for the crime.
22-year-old Jesse Castillo faces robbery and murder charges.
22-year-old Zachariah Rodriguez is accused of being an accessory to murder.