Family calling for justice for man killed while walking home in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of Simon Martinez is now speaking out after he was killed earlier this month in southwest Fresno.

Police say Martinez was walking home with his wife when they were robbed at gunpoint.

The Fresno Police Department says both Martinez and his wife are both innocent victims of a senseless crime.

Now his wife is asking for justice for her brave husband.

July 16th is when Leticia Rodriguez's life changed forever.

"I don't think none of the families out there should be going through what we are going through," said Martinez's wife, Leticia Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and her husband, Simon Martinez, had left a party and were walking back home when a man attempted to rob them.

"This is very hard for me, my husband meant everything to me, the only mistake we made that night was to walk home," said Rodriguez.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says that is when Simon pinned down the suspect.

As Rodriguez was calling police to ask for help, officials say another suspect in a car opened fire and killed Martinez.

"Clearly Simon was a brave person who was not going to allow anyone to hurt his wife and decided to fight back, said Chief Paco Balderrama.

His wife says they just celebrated their three-year anniversary before his death, and all he ever did was go to work and come home to be with her.

"His only dream was one -- we made it come true, we bought our first home, we wanted to build a family that didn't happen," said Rodriguez.

Chief Balderrama says over half of the homicides in Fresno are gang-related but this one is different.

"This is nothing like that, our two victims in this case have no criminal history, none whatsoever," said Balderrama.

Police say they are gathering evidence and working a number of leads, and they will not stop until they find those responsible.

"I make a promise to the community, to Leticia and the rest of her family, we will solve this homicide, I promise you, we will solve this homicide, it's only a matter of time," said Balderrama.

That call to crack the case is all Rodriguez is asking for.

"All I ask for is public's help, we want justice," said Rodriguez.

If you know anything about this case you're asked to contact Valley Crime Stoppers, the reward for information leading to an arrest is now $5,000.

