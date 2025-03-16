Suspect arrested after stabbing person in the head with screwdriver in Fresno, police say

The victim was rushed to hospital and their current condition is unknown.

FRESNO, Calif. -- A suspect is behind bars for allegedly stabbing someone in the head with a screwdriver in southwest Fresno.

Fresno Police say the attack happened Friday at 5:22 p.m. on Elm Avenue near the Westside Market Liquor store.

Officers found a victim with a stab wound and rushed them to the hospital.

The suspect, identified as Jenise Anderson, was found in a nearby alleyway.

Anderson was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say Anderson and the victim had a verbal argument before the attack.

Police have not shared the current condition of the victim.