Suspect arrested after stabbing person in the head with screwdriver in Fresno, police say

Sunday, March 16, 2025 4:11AM
FRESNO, Calif. -- A suspect is behind bars for allegedly stabbing someone in the head with a screwdriver in southwest Fresno.

Fresno Police say the attack happened Friday at 5:22 p.m. on Elm Avenue near the Westside Market Liquor store.

Officers found a victim with a stab wound and rushed them to the hospital.

The suspect, identified as Jenise Anderson, was found in a nearby alleyway.

Anderson was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say Anderson and the victim had a verbal argument before the attack.

Police have not shared the current condition of the victim.

