Suspect arrested after stabbing person in the head with screwdriver in Fresno, police say

The victim was rushed to hospital and their current condition is unknown.
FRESNO, Calif. -- A suspect is behind bars for allegedly stabbing someone in the head with a screwdriver in southwest Fresno.
Fresno Police say the attack happened Friday at 5:22 p.m. on Elm Avenue near the Westside Market Liquor store.
Officers found a victim with a stab wound and rushed them to the hospital.
The suspect, identified as Jenise Anderson, was found in a nearby alleyway.
Anderson was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.
Investigators say Anderson and the victim had a verbal argument before the attack.
Police have not shared the current condition of the victim.