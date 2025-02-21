Suspect arrested for stealing designer jeans during online sale meetup in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested for stealing a pair of designer jeans during an online sale in Clovis on Thursday.

The robbery occurred in the area of Peach and Gettysburg.

The Clovis Police Department says a woman arranged to meet a man to sell a pair of jeans she had listed online.

During the exchange, officials say the teen suspect pulled out a pellet gun and stole the jeans.

The suspect was arrested a short time later.

The woman was not injured during the robbery.

Police returned the jeans to her