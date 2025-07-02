Suspect in deadly hit-and-run in Fresno County makes 1st court appearance

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash made her first court appearance Wednesday morning.

41-year-old Rafaela Cruz of Orosi pleaded not guilty to charges of felony gross vehicular manslaughter.

The judge in this case ordered that we not show her face in court or use her picture.

Officials say the crash happened at about 9:30 pm Saturday night on Adams near Cove Road. That's just west of Orange Cove.

38-year-old Amanda Maldonado was hit and killed by a red truck while riding her bike.

Authorities say Cruz was behind the wheel and left the scene without stopping or calling for help.

Her bail was set to $1 million.