Suspect faces murder charges after man shot and killed in Visalia alleyway

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway as to what led to a deadly shooting in Visalia this past weekend.

26-year-old Jose Ocampos of Orange Cove is behind bars and is being charged with homicide.

Visalia police say they believe he shot and killed 54-year-old Adolfo Martinez in an alleyway near Court and Main Street just before 2 am on Sunday.

"At this time they did find the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation earlier in the evening, but the motive is unknown at this time," said Liz Jones with the Visalia Police Department.

Officers were called out to the scene and found Martinez suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Visalia Police arrested Ocampos in Orange Cove on Wednesday and he was in court on Friday.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office filed a felony complaint.

Ocampos faces murder charges and possession of a firearm.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

"He's looking at, if it's first-degree murder, 25 years to life. If it's second-degree murder 15 years to life," said Action News legal analyst Tony Capozzi.

"The defendant might allege. It was self-defense. That would be very difficult in this case, because it's apparent that after the shots were fired the defendant absconded, and ran off."

Capozzi says it could be months or longer before possible sentencing.

"What's difficult in these types of cases, especially for the prosecution, the longer it goes, the better it is for the defense," Capozzi explained.

Witnesses' memories fade, evidence may be dissipated or lost, it always helps the defense."

Visalia Police Department's Special Enforcement Unit also arrested 38-year-old Roman Garcia in Cutler.

Garcia was taken into custody on charges of accessory after the fact.

The DA's office said after reviewing evidence and reports submitted by law enforcement, prosecutors are declining to file criminal charges for Garcia's alleged involvement in the crime.

