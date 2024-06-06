Suspect in Fresno County crash that killed couple pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County man charged with hitting and killing a married couple has pleaded not guilty.

54-year-old David Alvarado was arraigned in a downtown Fresno court on Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol says he was driving drunk in May when his pickup truck ran into two other cars sitting at a stoplight on Highway 41 and Manning Avenue.

The crash killed 65-year-old Mary Hardin that evening.

Her husband, 69-year-old Paul Hardin, was hospitalized in critical condition before being taken off of life support days later.

Alvarado is facing murder charges as a result of the crash.

He also has six previous DUI's on his record, dating back to 1997.

He's due back in court on August 8.