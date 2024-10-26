Suspect in Fresno County Sheriff's Office chase that ended in crash identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash Friday night has been identified.
Deputies say 49-year-old Jimmy Cervelli of Fresno is a parolee who was in prison for convictions of burglary and grand theft.
Investigators say the pursuit began after Cervelli failed to pull over for a traffic violation near Shields and Hughes.
At one point, Cervelli let two passengers out before running a red light and crashing into an SUV near Palm and Sierra avenues.
Cervelli then lost control and hit a fire hydrant, a power pole, and a tree.
Deputies were able to get Cervelli to crawl out of his car and arrest him. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment and booked into jail.
A man and woman in the SUV that Cervelli hit reported only minor pain.