Suspect in illegal Reedley lab files multiple motions in court

The man facing a federal three-count indictment for allegedly running an illegal lab in Reedley has filed several motions in court.

The man facing a federal three-count indictment for allegedly running an illegal lab in Reedley has filed several motions in court.

The man facing a federal three-count indictment for allegedly running an illegal lab in Reedley has filed several motions in court.

The man facing a federal three-count indictment for allegedly running an illegal lab in Reedley has filed several motions in court.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man facing a federal three-count indictment for allegedly running an illegal lab in Reedley has filed several motions in court.

One is asking that he be addressed by his American name in his upcoming criminal trial.

RELATED: Illegal Reedley Lab suspect files lawsuit against city

Jia Bei Zhu, also known as David He, is a Chinese citizen.

He was living in Clovis when he was arrested in 2023.

He's accused of running an illegal bio-lab that contained unauthorized samples of bodily fluids, infectious diseases, COVID and pregnancy tests and nearly 1,000 mice.

He's also accused of lying to the federal government about his name.

Her has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

This week, his attorney filed several motions, including one about how He should be addressed in court.

RELATED: Everything we know about the illegal Reedley Lab

The other motion is for a bail review. The suspect has been in custody since his arrest in October 2023.

Federal prosecutors have argued he's a flight risk.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 17.