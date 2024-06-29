Illegal Reedley Lab suspect files lawsuit against city

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man facing a federal three-count indictment for allegedly running an illegal lab in Reedley has now filed a lawsuit against the city.

Court documents show David He is also taking legal action against Reedley Code Enforcement office Jesalyn Harper, Reedley Fire Chief Jeffrey Isaak and Fresno County assistant Public Health Director Joe Prado.

David He alleges that Universal Meditech, which rented the lab in a Reedley warehouse in December 2022, was not in active business in March 2023, when the lab was discovered.

He claims the city should have known this and that the company was only storing its assets at the warehouse.

A Reedley City code enforcement officer and investigators found nearly 1,000 mice, COVID-19 and pregnancy tests, and blood samples inside that biotech lab.

The lawsuit claims those were all stored safely and securely.

Action News reached out to Reedley's city manager, who confirmed they were aware of the lawsuit.