Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting that killed man in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of a deadly shooting in Corcoran pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

27-year-old Alex Barrera was charged last week in the murder of 40-year-old Jason Pico.

On July 2nd, Pico crashed his car through a fence at a child care center on Dairy and Hanna Avenues.

As officers tried to revive Pico, they discovered he had been shot.

There's no word yet on a motive for the shooting.