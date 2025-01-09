Suspect shot by deputies during traffic stop in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway into a shooting involving Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies in Pixley.

Authorities say the deputies made a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle at about 10:45 pm Wednesday on Road 120 near Avenue 80.

During that traffic stop, deputies were involved in a shooting.

The suspect was shot, but a condition for that person has not been released.

No deputies were hurt.

The Tulare Police Department has taken over the investigation into the shooting.