Suspect in standoff with police, SWAT following stabbing in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police and SWAT officers are working to detain a stabbing suspect who sent one man to the hospital in central Fresno.

The stabbing happened at 10 p.m. Sunday on Blackstone Avenue near Shields Avenue.

Police arrived to find the victim with a cut to his face.

He said he confronted a person who was accused of causing some sort of argument with a woman.

The suspect was armed with two machetes and struck the victim in the face.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

