Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Central Fresno 7-Eleven

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the person suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven store in central Fresno.

Officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the 7-Eleven on Clinton Avenue near Cedar.

Officials say the clerk reported a suspect armed with a gun stole from the store.

No one was injured and it is unknown how much was stolen from the store at this time.

Authorities say officers are investigating and trying to identify and find the suspect.