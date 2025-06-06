Suspect wanted for shooting that killed woman in Fresno arrested on murder charge, records show

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect who was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Fresno is now in custody on a murder charge.

Records from the Fresno County Jail show Aaminah Norman was arrested for murder on Thursday.

Norman had been wanted for the November 2023 death of 21-year-old Adriana Gonzales in southwest Fresno.

Fresno police say Gonzales was shot and run over in the parking lot of Wayne's Liquor near California Avenue and Fresno Street.

The following February, investigators named Norman and Devin Senegal as suspects.

26-year-old Aaminah Norman (left), 29-year-old Sabrina Acosto-Ramirez (center) and 23-year-old Devin Miliki have been identified as suspects in the murder of a woman in SW Fresno.

Officials said a third person, Sabrina Acosto-Ramirez, acted as the getaway driver.

At that time, a murder warrant was issued for Norman and Senegal.

Senegal was arrested in November 2024, and Acosto-Ramirez remains wanted on an accessory charge.

Officials have not yet confirmed that the murder charge Norman was arrested on is connected with this shooting.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.