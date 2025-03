Suspected DUI crash causes power outage in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI crash caused a power outage in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Millerton Road near Marina Drive Saturday afternoon.

The collision knocked down power lines, causing outages and road closures.

There were no major injuries reported.

PG &E crews quickly restored power for nearly 500 customers.