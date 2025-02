Suspected DUI driver arrested after critically injuring pedestrian in Visalia, police say

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in Visalia early Sunday morning.

Visalia police officers were called out to Divisadero Street and Houston Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a vehicle heading west on Houston hit a person before crashing into a light pole.

The victim was rushed to Kaweah Health in critical condition.

Officers say the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody.