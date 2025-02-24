Suspected DUI driver crashes into Wawona Frozen Foods guard box in Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a suspected DUI driver crashed into a security guard box in southeast Fresno.

The California Highway Patrol says officers responded to Wawona Frozen Foods on Cedar Avenue near Florence Avenue just after midnight Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a black Chrysler on top of a barrier and resting on a guard station.

Investigators say there was a guard inside of the station at the time of the crash but no one was injured.

Officers say a boy was behind the wheel of the Chrysler and is suspected of driving under the influence.