Suspected DUI driver hits patrol unit in north Fresno, authorities say

A driver is in custody accused of driving under the influence after colliding with a police vehicle in north Fresno.

A driver is in custody accused of driving under the influence after colliding with a police vehicle in north Fresno.

A driver is in custody accused of driving under the influence after colliding with a police vehicle in north Fresno.

A driver is in custody accused of driving under the influence after colliding with a police vehicle in north Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is in custody accused of driving under the influence after colliding with a police vehicle in north Fresno.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday at Blackstone and Bullard.

Police say the driver crashed into the officer's SUV.

Additional units arrived on the scene to investigate.

The officer was not injured.

Police say the driver was arrested for misdemeanor DUI.