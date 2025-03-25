'Suspicious' death investigation underway at Yosemite National Park

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a woman at Yosemite National Park.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office tells Action News the woman was found in a facility inside the park on March 20th.

She needed medical attention and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

Investigators say the woman died at the hospital the next day.

Yosemite Park Rangers are calling the death "suspicious".

However, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, which is assisting with the case, says deputies have not yet found anything they deem suspicious.

The woman's identity has not been released at the direction of the U.S. Attorney's office.