SWAT responds to Central Fresno home following gunshots, FCSO says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man fired his weapon inside his Central Fresno home on Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to a home on Jackson and Yale Avenues at about 4:00 a.m. for a disturbance.

Officials say residents who live in the home evacuated safely, but the man who fired a gun has not surrendered.

The FCSO SWAT team is assisting.

Authorities urge the community to avoid the neighborhood at this time.