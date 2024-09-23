Tamara Smart is cast as 'Thalia' in season two of 'Percy Jackson'

LOS ANGELES -- Disney+ has officially announced that Tamara Smart will join season two of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" as Thalia Grace, the daughter of the sky god Zeus.

She will appear as a recurring guest star throughout the season, alongside series regulars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.

A description of her character is provided from the studio. "Thalia is the Demigod daughter of Zeus who made her last stand to protect her friends at the edge of Camp Half-Blood. Rather than let her die, Zeus transformed her into a tree that anchors the force field that protects camp. Tough and prickly, with a rebel/punk sensibility, Thalia is fiercely loyal to her friends and distrustful of her father's world."

Riordan commented on the casting. "Thalia Grace is one of the most important characters in the Percy Jackson universe, so the right casting was critical. Thalia is a powerful warrior, a fiercely loyal friend, and a demigod rebel with a very 'punk'/'rage-against-the-machine' sensibility. As soon as we saw Tamara Smart play this role, we knew we had found our daughter of Zeus. She was, no pun intended, electric. Tamara puts the 'grace' in Thalia Grace!"

Smart has previously worked alongside the late Lance Reddick, who portrayed Zeus in season one of the series. She shared what it meant to take on this role. "I'm so grateful and excited to be joining the cast of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians.' It's so close to my heart. Lance Reddick and I always spoke about working together again, so it's that much more special and important to me to play his daughter once more as Thalia, and to keep his memory alive. I feel his presence all around me and strive to make him proud on this exciting journey."

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is based on Rick Riordan's hit bestselling fantasy series, with the second season taking inspiration from, "The Sea of Monsters."

Production of season two of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is currently underway in Vancouver for a 2025 debut on Disney+.

Season one of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is streaming now on Disney+.

