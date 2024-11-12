Teen driver 'lucky to be alive' after car splits in half in Merced County crash, CHP says

A 16-year-old teen is recovering in the hospital with minor injuries after her car split in half following a head-on crash in Merced County.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced County highway has reopened following a head-on car crash that blocked multiple lanes.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 140 near Arboleda Drive, just east of Merced.

The California Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl driving a Honda Civic lost control of the car and crashed head-on with a truck, causing the Civic to be split in two.

Officers say the teen from Le Grand is lucky to be alive and went to the hospital with only minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.