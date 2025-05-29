24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Teen hospitalized after shooting in Avenal, police say

Thursday, May 29, 2025 11:11PM
AVENAL, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenage boy was hospitalized after he was shot in Avenal on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. in the area of Dome Street and Corcoran Avenue.

Avenal police say a 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not released any details about what happened leading up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

