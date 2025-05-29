Teen hospitalized after shooting in Avenal, police say

AVENAL, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenage boy was hospitalized after he was shot in Avenal on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. in the area of Dome Street and Corcoran Avenue.

Avenal police say a 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not released any details about what happened leading up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

