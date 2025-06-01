FBI investigating attack in Boulder, Colorado as 'act of terror'

Police said there are several victims.

BOULDER, Co. -- Police in Boulder, Colorado, are responding to an attack at the Pearl Street Mall. Police said there are several victims.

FBI Director Kash Patel said officials are investigating this incident as a "targeted terror attack."

"Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available," Patel said.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the intersection of 13th Street and Pearl Street.

Police have evacuated the area from Broadway to the west, Pine Street to the north and 16th Street to the east and Walnut Street to the south.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called the attack a "heinous act of terror."

"Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation," Polis wrote on X.

The Boulder JCC issued the following joint statement from Boulder's Jewish community to ABC News:

"We are saddened and heartbroken to learn that an incendiary device was thrown at walkers at the Run for Their Lives walk on Pearl Street as they were raising awareness for the hostages still held in Gaza.

"We don't have all the details of what is unfolding, and we promise to keep our community informed.

"Our hearts go out to those who witnessed this horrible attack, and prayers for a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

"We are in touch with law enforcement about our Boulder Jewish community, and safety is our highest priority. We are working closely with SCN, Boulder PD, and the FBI. We are grateful for the first responders who are caring for our injured.

"We will continue to work together to share information and provide support for our community. When events like this enter our own community, we are shaken. Our hope is that we come together for one another.

"Strength to you all."

