'I thought I would die': Sole survivor from Air India plane crash speaks out

'Everything happened in front of my eyes,' Vishwaskumar Ramesh said.

LONDON -- Vishwaskumar Ramesh, the only survivor of the Air India plane crash headed to the United Kingdom from Ahmedabad, India, that left all 241 other passengers and crew dead, along with five more on the ground, said he "thought I would die" as he recovers in the hospital a day after the tragedy.

"Everything happened in front of my eyes. I thought I would die," Ramesh told NDTV in an exclusive interview on Friday. "The side where I was seated fell into the ground floor of the building. There was some space. When the door broke, I saw that space and I just jumped out."

This handout photo issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs shows Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah meeting British plane crash survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40 Ministry of Home Affairs India via AP

"The door must've broken on impact," Ramesh continued. "There was a wall on the opposite side, but near me, it was open. I ran. I don't know how. I don't know how I came out of it alive. For a while, I thought I was about to die. But when I opened my eyes, I saw I was alive, and I opened my seat belt and got out of there. The airhostess died before my eyes."

The Air India airliner carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members was en route to the United Kingdom and crashed into a building shortly after takeoff on Thursday, leaving 246 dead, officials said.

The victims include 241 passengers and crew members as well as five medical students who were inside the medical college and hospital the aircraft crashed into, according to hospital officials. Many others inside the building were injured -- some seriously -- and are receiving treatment, hospital officials said.

Ramesh's brother, Nayankumar Ramesh, said it is a "miracle" his brother survived.

"He said, 'Our plane's crashed, I don't know where my brother is. I don't see any other passengers. I don't know how I'm alive, how I exited the plane," Nayankumar Ramesh told ABC News about his brother's escape from the plane. "Just hearing about the crash, I'm scared to fly now, to even stay on a plane now."

The plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport, in India's Gujarat state, the city's Police Commissioner G.S. Malik said Thursday.

Boeing's Dreamliner planes had not previously been involved in an incident where passenger fatalities were reported. This plane had more than 41,000 hours of flying time, which is considered average for this aircraft, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics firm.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad. I have spoken with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau," Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a statement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement that he'd been in touch with local officials after the crash.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us," he said in a statement on social media. "It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it."

