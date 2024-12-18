Supreme Court to hear arguments over TikTok ban on Jan. 10

The platform asked the court to step in before a Jan. 19 ban goes into effect.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Jan. 10 over TikTok's effort to block a federal ban on the platform if it's not sold by Jan. 19.

The announcement from the Supreme Court comes days after a lower court rejected TikTok's request for a temporary pause of the ban. TikTok had argued that a pause would afford the Supreme Court time to weigh the case.

TikTok -- which boasts more than 170 million U.S. users -- challenged the sale-or-ban law on First Amendment grounds, arguing that a potential ban would limit the free-expression rights of its users.

In a ruling earlier this month, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected TikTok's bid to overturn the law. The court found merit in security concerns about potential data collection or content manipulation undertaken by the Chinese government.

If the Supreme Court upholds the ban, it will take effect one day before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has signaled he would consider seeking to reverse the measure.

There is little evidence that TikTok has shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government or that the Chinese government has asked the app to do so, cybersecurity experts previously told ABC News.

TikTok filed its application for an emergency pause of the ban with the Supreme Court on Monday.

"The Supreme Court has an established record of upholding Americans' right to free speech. Today, TikTok is asking the Court to do what it has traditionally done in free speech cases: apply the most rigorous scrutiny to speech bans and conclude that it violates the First Amendment," TikTok told ABC News in a statement after filing its request.

