Tips from a doctor on having a healthy gut

Research shows having a healthy gut microbiome is the key to boosting your immune system, mood and overall longevity.

Research shows having a healthy gut microbiome is the key to boosting your immune system, mood and overall longevity.

Research shows having a healthy gut microbiome is the key to boosting your immune system, mood and overall longevity.

Research shows having a healthy gut microbiome is the key to boosting your immune system, mood and overall longevity.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Research shows having a healthy gut microbiome is the key to boosting your immune system, mood and overall longevity.

Dr. Pradnya Mitroo, also known as the "Gutsy Doc," joined us to discuss ways to improve your gut health, including the "probiotic-rich" foods to incorporate in your diet.