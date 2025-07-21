Tipton man on 1,800 mile bike journey in memory of late wife

TIPTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 69-year-old Tipton man is on a solo, cross-country bike ride spanning 1,800 miles to honor the memory of his late wife.

Doug Van Beek began his journey in Iowa and is making his way through several states before returning to the South Valley. He's carrying about 20 pounds of gear and staying in hotels along the route.

"It's been a lot of fun. I've met a lot of great people along the way and seen some really neat things," Van Beek said. "I've been in some really desolate areas."

Van Beek was married to his wife, Wendy, for 38 years. He says the grief of her passing continues to fuel his determination, especially on the most difficult days.

"On a really good day, if I leave by seven, I'll be at the hotel around three," he said. "I had one day when I didn't get there until six because it was just a long day."

In addition to honoring his wife, Van Beek is using the ride to raise money for a religious cause close to his heart. He hopes his journey inspires others to give back in their own way.

"If I can serve others by doing what I like to do, I'm gonna give it a try," he said. "It's been fun every day. I look forward to going back out again."

As of Sunday, Van Beek still had about 1,000 miles to go before completing his journey.

