24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

It will feature two high-tech simulators with Topgolf's target-style challenges and interactive virtual games.

KFSN logo
Tuesday, March 25, 2025 2:03PM
Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino
Starting in April, Chukchansi will debut the Central Valley's first Topgolf Swing suite.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is expanding its entertainment offerings.

Starting in April, Chukchansi will debut the Central Valley's first Topgolf Swing suite.

It will feature two high-tech simulators with Topgolf's target-style challenges and interactive virtual games, including "PGA Tour Golden Tee Live," football, hockey, baseball and even zombie dodgeball.

Each simulator can accommodate up to eight players, and it's all in a luxury lounge setting.

The suite is set to open in April.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW