Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is expanding its entertainment offerings.

It will feature two high-tech simulators with Topgolf's target-style challenges and interactive virtual games, including "PGA Tour Golden Tee Live," football, hockey, baseball and even zombie dodgeball.

Each simulator can accommodate up to eight players, and it's all in a luxury lounge setting.

The suite is set to open in April.