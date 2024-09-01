Evacuation orders, warnings lifted following wildfire near Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

Evacuation orders and warnings have now been lifted for a fire that broke near Chuckchansi Gold Resort & Casino Sunday.

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Burned Belongings.

That is all that's left after a fire blazed through a small community near Chukchansi Resort and Casino on Sunday.

"We were dispatched to a call and initially, it came out as a structure fire, and it turned into a vegetation fire," says CAL FIRE Battalion Chief, Jacob Ching.

The fire started on reservation land. One home was destroyed and 30 to 40 acres were charred.

"The time of year we are in, our fields are still very dry and susceptible to fire starts," Ching said.

Ching says evacuation orders were issued for the area near Quartz Mountain Road and Road 417.

By Sunday evening, those orders were lifted.

"There's no question it's scary," says resident Rex Scates. "A grass fire is easy to stop but when it's in the forest and it's actually forest fire, that's when I get really worried."

Rex Scates has lived in the area for roughly seven years.

He says he gathered all his important and personal belongings when he noticed the fire getting close to his back door.

Fire crews stopped the flames on his property.

He says he is grateful he was home during this fire.

A couple of years ago, another fire broke out in the area when he wasn't home, leaving him feeling helpless.

Firefighters are expected to work through the night to make sure no small fires pop up in the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

