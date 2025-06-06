'Tower District Rapist' parole hearing scheduled for Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's infamous Tower District Rapist is scheduled for a parole hearing.

Rudolph Martin Acosta is set to go before the state parole board at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

He was convicted of sexually assaulting at least nine women in 1991.

He was sentenced to 78 years in prison but has served only a portion of that time.

Under the law, he's considered a youthful offender since he was 25 at the time of the attacks.