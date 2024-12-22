Toys stolen from West Central Fresno home just before Christmas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Video obtained by Action News shows a thief ripping off a security camera in the midst of brazen robbery at a West Central Fresno home.

Inside the home, hundreds of Toys that were about to be passed out to children, just in time for Christmas.

"The kids. The families who are disenfranchised and who are hurting, they're impacted by this," said Harvest of Harmony International Church pastor Kelvin Morgan.

Morgan explains, he woke up to this ring camera footage of two men loading four to five thousand dollars' worth of toys into a truck on Saturday morning.

"I was heartbroken. We have a lot of families that depend on us. They registered for these toys," said Morgan.

The church recently purchased this home, and Morgan says it's rarely left unattended.

Church leaders planned to pass out toys to the 400 kids that registered for a gift on Sunday but sadly that won't happen.

"We see the need here in the community. We see the families struggling during this time of recession, if you will. High increase food and shortages. This is why we give," said Morgan.

Morgan says Harvest of Harmony has delivered toys to their community for roughly 20 years. The toys come from Toys for Tots.

"We're saddened to hear whenever something like this happens. Because these families that register are depended upon that," said Toys for Tots coordinator, Jessica Montano.

Even though we are less than a week away from Christmas, Montano is still hopeful they'll be able to get toys in the hands of kids who could use a little extra joy this year.

"Everything is for the kids. Everything we do is for the kids because they don't control the circumstances that they're living in," said Montano.